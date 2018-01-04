Car accident in north Tulsa blocks lanes of traffic

TULSA--Tulsa Police and Tulsa Fire are working an injury accident Thursday afternoon that has blocked all lanes of traffic around the 1000 block of North Utica.

Officials on scene say to find an alternate route near North Utica and East Latimer Street.

Police said three people were taken to the hospital in non-emergent condition.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: