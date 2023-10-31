Cancer survivor encouraging others to get routine mammogram

TULSA, Okla. — As the month of October ends, health experts are urging women to get their routine mammograms.

It is Breast Cancer Awareness month and women’s health is top of mind. Officials said it is common for women to put off getting their exams out of fear, but they’re hoping to change that by showing the process and support available along the way.

Chances are you know at least one person impacted by breast cancer. In fact, 1 in 8 women in the U.S. will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime.

In 2023, the National Breast Cancer Foundation found an estimated 297,790 women and 2,800 men will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer.

These statistics, let’s face it, are scary, but they don’t have to be.

“The first time I said the words 'it looks like I may have cancer,' that was hard,” Margaret Jones, a breast cancer survivor said.

Like many, she also thought about putting off her appointment.

“I was thinking about doing it in the fall instead, and I would just now be finding out if I had done that, and who knows where I would be,” Jones said.

Early detection when it comes to breast cancer is life-saving and the process doesn't have to be daunting.

“The mammogram itself is really fast,” Jones said. “You come in. You change. You come into a room like this, and it's maybe 10 minutes."

For Jones, her story is one she feels is relatable, and to her, "not a big deal.” It’s something she hopes others resonate with.

“The radiologist comes in and said, 'This has the markings of cancer, so we are going to suggest you have a biopsy as soon as possible,’” she said.

With the support of health professionals, family, and friends, Jones said taking on the disease felt like something she could handle.

The next step was to see the surgeon.

“He was very positive and told me what my options were,” Jones said.

She opted for a lumpectomy, which came back with clear margins.

She then did 20 treatments of radiation for what doctors say was a slow-growing cancer.

Jones’ story is nothing out of the ordinary. In fact, it's what many women face when they find breast cancer. The good news is it's treatable.

“The sooner you find it, the better you can deal with it,” Jones said. “The better your odds and the easier your treatment is going to be."

Jones rang the remission bell surrounded by loved ones. It’s something she said was the most emotional part of her journey. She's encouraging others, you too, can have the same outcome.

“It probably feels more surreal than ever,” she said. “It’s like it never really happened."

Officials with Saint Francis said they perform about 3,000 routine mammograms a month, with about 6-9 percent of those prompting a follow-up appointment with a physician.

To schedule a mammogram visit here.

