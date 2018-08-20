Business and homeowners clean up damage after two EF-1 tornadoes rip through Mayes County

INOLA, Okla. -- Unrau's Meat Processing is open for business less than 24 hours after a tornado ripped across the property.

"Everything was gone, the sign was twisted, and we're sitting there. About five minutes later we got a warning on our phone to take cover but it was too late. We could see the funnel off to the northeast. Then a few minutes later we saw another funnel cloud to the southeast," Jeff Unrau said.

The awning was ripped away from the building, skidding across the parking lot and almost knocking over the sign out front.

"When we started putting things together and knowing that the awning was there and the four wheeler and all that I guess we just kind of put it together that this must have been a small tornado," Unrau said.

After seeing surveillance video, the Unrau family realized the awning was lifted up into the air, crashing on top of a four-wheeler. Some of the metal ended up as far as the pond across the street.

The Coblentz family said when they saw a separate EF-1 tornado outside their home on Sunday, they thought it was harmless at first.

"Then we started seeing sheet metal in the circulation. At that point we decided to all go in the bathroom. As soon as I get in there and get the door shut... about as soon as I get the door shut it starts rattling really good and we can hear glass breaking," Scott Coblentz said.

On Monday the family found additional damage. A 300 pound picnic table was carried across the yard and an eight foot piece of the living room wall moved almost an inch. Coblentz said he's just relieved no one was hurt.

