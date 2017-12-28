Burglary detectives seek help after trailer stolen

TULSA -- Tulsa Police burglary detectives are working to identify the owner of a vehicle they said was involved in a theft from a storage unit.

Police said during evening hours on Nov. 9, the driver of a white and brown 80s Ford pickup truck stole a black 2014 Tilt Trailer from a unit in the area of 15000 East Admiral Place.

The truck and trailer were captured on surveillance cameras.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS or through web tips at www.tulsacrimestoppers.org.

