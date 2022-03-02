'Budgeting tips' for increase prices at the pump

TULSA, Okla. — The crisis in Ukraine means higher oil and gas prices, and those higher prices generally get passed on to consumers.

The minimum average price for gas in Oklahoma is around $3.25 per gallon. It’s nearly one dollar up from this time last year.

Higher gas prices also mean consumers will pay more for other items, like groceries. With the continued uncertainty in Ukraine, many people are feeling uncertain about how they will afford the higher prices.

“With these extra pressures, we expect that there will be a lot more need out there,” Peter Chacon with Catholic Charities said.

Catholic Charities anticipates aiding more people with their finances.

“A lot of the time, there are expenses that are small that in some ways will ‘nickel and dime’ you to death. It could deplete your income and you’re not really aware of it.”

Chacon says try to pay yourself first by setting aside some money in a savings account. He also says you should tackle your small debts first and then work to pay off larger debts.

Finance experts at the Financial Empowerment Center in Tulsa also suggest you when shopping, switch to generic brands, wrap and store food in a proper way, utilize canned goods and swap neighbors for items you need and utilize food assistance programs.

