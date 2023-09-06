BTK Serial Killer suspect in Pawhuska disappearance according to Sheriffs.

TULSA, Okla. — The Osage County Sheriff Eddie Verdin is calling the BTK Serial Killer a prime suspect in the disappearance of a Pawhuska woman in 1976.

It was June 1976 when Cynthia Kinny was last seen at the laundry mat in Pawhuska. Her disappearance has perplexed law enforcement agencies in Osage County and eventually turned cold.

"I looked into it years and years ago," says Sheriff Verdin. "And we’ve looked into it two other times."

Kinny's body was never found. Her death has left the Pawhuska community stunned and wondering.

“I’ve even had some say 'we’ve wondered for all this time because Wichita is just right there.' He had killed young girls there.”

Virden says he thinks there is one person who knows what happened.

“I was watching a documentary. I’ve looked at this case and pursued it, those items started jumping out at me.”

The suspect he thinks, the BTK Serial Killer. An abbreviation police say Dennis Rader gave himself standing for bind, torture and kill.

For murders that spanned from 1974 to 1991, Dennis Rader is serving 10 consecutive life sentences in Kansas.

Earlier this year Sheriff Virden talked with the BTK Killer in Kansas. The sheriff says Rader told him about 9 of the murders, the says the BTk Killer is going back to that cat and mouse game.

“At the time you’ll think, 'well that didn’t make any sense at all', and then you do some research and bam. Something comes out and you realize, he was actually relaying something to see if you’d pick up on it.”

As the Sheriff was wrapping up, Rader detailed a fantasy blowing Kinnys case wide open.

“He said, 'would you want to know one of my favorite fantasy’s that I never got to do?' And I said sure why not. And he said I always wanted to kidnap a girl from a laundry mat."

"I tried to not show the shock of that.”

Never seen before photos of the BTK Killers' drawings have also been released in hopes someone will recognize the victims or the barns in the drawings.

It is evidence police say that links the BTK Killer to murders and possibly unsolved cases as well.





