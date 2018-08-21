Browns QB Baker Mayfield poses with tiger from 'The Hangover'

4:00 PM, Aug 21, 2018
2 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks to pass during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the New York Giants Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger
Copyright Associated Press

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield went viral Tuesday when he posed shirtless with the tiger from 'The Hangover' in a new underwear campaign.

Mayfield posted a picture on his Twitter with him standing shirtless in front of a Rolls Royce.

The picture was his announcement as he partners with underwear maker PSD Underwear.

Mayfield's marketing agent confirmed with ESPN's Darren Rovell that the tiger in the picture is the tiger from the movie 'The Hangover'

