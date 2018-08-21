Browns QB Baker Mayfield poses with tiger from 'The Hangover'

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield went viral Tuesday when he posed shirtless with the tiger from 'The Hangover' in a new underwear campaign.

Mayfield posted a picture on his Twitter with him standing shirtless in front of a Rolls Royce.

Excited to announce my partnership with @PSDunderwear! Giving away 500 free pairs today. Tiger not included 😂. Give them a follow and shop my collection! https://t.co/Xy4RsMtas1 pic.twitter.com/6lt56PeWjw — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) August 21, 2018

The picture was his announcement as he partners with underwear maker PSD Underwear.

Mayfield's marketing agent confirmed with ESPN's Darren Rovell that the tiger in the picture is the tiger from the movie 'The Hangover'

Baker Mayfield’s marketing agent @PatrickMHayes says that not only is Tiger real. It’s actually THE Tiger from “The Hangover.” pic.twitter.com/dkvxFhSUfo — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 21, 2018

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: