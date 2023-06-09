Fundraiser to support Tulsa firefighter battling rare cancer

TULSA, Okla. — A weekend fundraiser will support a young firefighter as he battles a rare cancer. Harrison Moseby was diagnosed with rare sarcoma in March 2022.

Two weeks ago, doctors amputated his left arm, shoulder, clavicle, and two ribs.

“It’s really powerful to see him remain so strong through such a hard time,” said Hayden Moseby, Harrison’s brother.

This week, Harrison had some complications from surgery and is heading back to the hospital in Houston.



“We know he is in the most capable hands with the doctors he’s seeing, and it’s the best place for him,” said Hayden. “He rests his head at night knowing that this battle that he’s facing here on earth is not the end for him.”

His family and the community are rallying around him to raise money for his medical bills. Hayden says the family is staying positive.

“Harrison finds his strength in the Lord,” he said. “He is one of the most positive people I’ve ever met, and even though he’s my little brother, I look up to him quite a bit.”

The Harrison Tough fundraiser will take place at Marshall Brewing Co. on Saturday, June 20, from 7-11 pm.

You can purchase tickets that include a free beer, food, access to the silent auction, and entry into a raffle. To buy tickets, click here.

There’s also live entertainment from Kevin Price and the Closers and Biscuits and Gravy Band.

“It’s been blowing my mind how many people step up and will donate blood or financial donations or just offer their prayers and thoughts, and that means the world to us as a family,” said Hayden Moseby.

