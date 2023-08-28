Brookside boutique owner concerned about safety

TULSA, Okla. — Ashley Ryan has worked on Brookside most of her adult life.

At 19, she worked at a restaurant in the popular neighborhood before opening Stash Apparel & Gifts.

"I have honestly always felt very safe on Brookside until recently" Ryan said.

The change of heart is due to a series of trespassing, vandalism, and theft she's seen at her business.

After following the police's recommendation to put up a "No Trespassing" sign, Ryan says a woman who sleeps on the boutique's patio became enraged; verbally assaulting staff and destroying the vintage car art installation.

Ryan says the incidents are escalating. While out of town this summer, she got a call from one of her team members who said an aggressive and erratic man entered the shop.

The employee locked herself in the bathroom and called the police from there.

On Thursday night, a man tried to break in and attack her while she was working after hours.

"Yelling super aggressively, making hand motions at me, letting me know what he was going to do to me" recalled Ryan.

Ryan says she's doubled her staff so that no one has to work in the shop alone.

