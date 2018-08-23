Broken Arrow voters weigh in on bond measure that could fix flood damage

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. -- The Country Club at Indian Springs is relieved to see drainage and channel improvements included on this election's Go Bond.

Staff tell us after flooding the golf course can lose players and business.

"In about the last three years we've had a big increase in water flow coming down this way and speed of water flow. With a big rain it pretty much destroys the area for a week," manager Mark Barrett said.

Barrett said tackling this issue on private land has been a challenge.

"Replacing bridges, putting in rocks and what have you. But pretty much we're just throwing good money after bad because every time we do a large investment of correcting erosion it will eventually get washed out and eroded away," Barrett said.

Staff at the country club said it's not just hurting business but property values of surrounding homes as well.

"We've lost probably about 20 feet of yard on our side and it's exposed cables and it's a mess and dangerous," homeowner Carlyn Voyles said.

If passed, Broken Arrow's GO Bond will borrow money to cover the cost, paying back with current property taxes over the next ten years. This would not raise taxes.

Homeowners hope to see an improvement as they find increased drainage from local developments upstream.

"We haven't had any of these real flash floods that are common around here. We've been lucky to dodge the bullet. I am very afraid of what might happen if we get a real downpour," Voyles said.

The bond measure could allocate up to $13 million to storm water and drainage projects across the city. Residents will have the opportunity to vote on each proposition individually. Other topics include transportation, public safety, parks and recreation, and public facilities.

