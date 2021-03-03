Broken Arrow veteran chosen to represent Oklahoma's Purple Heart recipients

TULSA, Okla. — A Broken Arrow Purple Heart recipient is one of the nation's 2021 Purple Heart Patriot Project honorees.

U.S. Army Specialist Mitchell "Mitch" Reed is a Vietnam veteran and a two-time Purple Heart recipient. Reed has done a lot for veterans over the years, including helping establish Tulsa County as Oklahoma's first Purple Heart county.

Now, Reed is going to represent his fellow Oklahoma Purple Heart recipients during a big tribute at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

