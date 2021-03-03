Broken Arrow veteran chosen to represent Oklahoma's Purple Heart recipients

TULSA, Okla. — A Broken Arrow Purple Heart recipient is one of the nation's 2021 Purple Heart Patriot Project honorees.
U.S. Army Specialist Mitchell "Mitch" Reed is a Vietnam veteran and a two-time Purple Heart recipient. Reed has done a lot for veterans over the years, including helping establish Tulsa County as Oklahoma's first Purple Heart county.
Now, Reed is going to represent his fellow Oklahoma Purple Heart recipients during a big tribute at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.
For more information about the National Purple Heart Honor Mission, click here.
Trending Stories:
- Texas, Mississippi lifting mask mandates, allowing businesses to open at full capacity
- DOWNLOAD the 2 Works for You app for alerts
- State plans to move forward with spring standardized testing
- FOLLOW 2 Works for You on Facebook
- Problem Solvers: Options when paying for pothole damage
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter