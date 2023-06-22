Broken Arrow to start storm debris removal June 26

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow officials announced Thursday that city crews will focus on removing storm debris from neighborhoods starting June 26.

Severe weather ripped through northeast Oklahoma on June 18th. Crews have been working to make sure all public infrastructures were safe. Now, the focus can shift to clean up.

Crews from the city’s Streets & Stormwater and Solid Waste & Recycling departments will collect storm debris placed at the curb. Residents are encouraged to break down the debris in 4-foot pieces to help with the removal.

“We will have a limited number of employees using chainsaws to assist our residents who don’t have the means to cut the branches and limbs into manageable sizes,” said City Manager Michael Spurgeon. “Please place your debris at the curb and our employees will do our best to remove it as quickly and efficiently as possible. I appreciate everyone’s patience this week as our community works together to recover from the storm.”

The collections will be picked up according to the Solid Waste & Recycling service schedule. Solid waste in the black cart will be collected, however, recycling routes will not run. Recycling collections will resume the week of July 3rd.

A large presence of employees and big equipment is likely. Please give them the space needed to safely do their work. Keep in mind that city employees and equipment will not go onto private property to remove storm debris. Please help us during this cleanup effort by placing your debris as close to the curb as you can.

