Broken Arrow teachers start fundraiser to cover cost of transportation during potential walkout

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. -- Money is coming in online through a new fundraiser that aims to support teachers traveling during the potential walkout.

A group of Broken Arrow teachers started a group recently called BAUnites4Kids. During this past weekend, they started a fundraiser through GoFundMe to rent buses so that teachers can be shuttled to the state Capitol if state lawmakers cannot reach a deal to avoid the walkout.

"It is so expensive for teachers to drive back and forth each day," Gayle Hahn said. "We're already strapped for cash."

Hahn said the group is now trying to surpass its initial fundraising goal.

"We started with a small amount of $5,000 to get us going," she said, "because we really don't know how long this is going to last, and our hopes are that maybe we can exceed that."

Last week another group of education advocates in Bartlesville raised more than $20,000 through a similar fundraiser. Part of that money will go toward the cost of transporting teachers there to Oklahoma City if the walkout happens.

Hahn and her colleagues are hoping for that same amount of support if they have to keep traveling to the state Capitol as long as the walkout might last.

"Maybe (lawmakers) will be magical and pull something out," Hahn said, "but right now it's kind of that looming time. We're a little nervous about it, so we're having to prepare, get our signs ready, pack up our staff and be ready for our trip."

If anyone feels inclined to donate to the BAUnites4Kids fundraisers to cover teacher transportation, follow this link: https://www.gofundme.com/buses-to-the-capitolbaunites4kids.

