Broken Arrow students get real-life experience at JA Biztown

TULSA, Okla. — Local students got a taste of the real world Friday through Junior Achievement's program called "JA Biztown."

JA has been in Tulsa since 1966, and the Biztown has been around since 2003.

Dozens of students from Broken Arrow Public Schools spent their day learning all kinds of skills.

JA Biztown is a mini community filled with a gas station, city hall, a Reasor's, and now a newly added Chick-fil-A.

The goal of the program is to teach young students how an economy works.

That includes learning how businesses work with one another and how citizens make money to contribute to the economy.

Before Friday, the students spent at least 12 hours preparing for their trip to Biztown.

They learned how to fill out a job application and interview for a job.

Now, they are putting everything they learned to work.

"Every student here today will play a role as a worker," said VP of Operations Erica Irvine. "And they will also be a consumer. They’ll earn paychecks and they can decide with their own money where they want to spend the money. They also help their business generate revenue."

Friday, Chick-fil-A opened up a shop in Biztown. The students held various jobs at the restaurant and learned what it takes to run one.

Irvine says Biztown hosts students about five days a week during the school year.

