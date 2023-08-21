Broken Arrow sees increase of students visiting mental health professionals

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Broken Arrow Public Schools says they've noticed a concerning rise in mental health issues.

"Just an increase in the sheer numbers of kiddos and families who are needing support, and that's definitely grown," said Rachel Kaiser, Director of Health Services for the district.

Kaiser says around two school years ago, around 500 students consulted with a school-based social worker. That number jumped to 900 the following year.

The same year, over 1,300 students were in school-based therapy.

"I would say we can probably expect the same thing for this school year, and we'll be ready," Kaiser said.



Related story >>> State Department of Education provides school districts training to prevent teen suicide

She believes the increase is in part by the district's growth and their efforts to boost the school's mental health resources — and a growing need for them.

With an expanding district, Kaiser says adequate staffing and student resources are key.

The district provides individualized therapy during school hours, and partner with agencies like Family and Children's Services, Daybreak Family Services, and CREOKS.

Kaiser added that these organizations step in when there's a mismatch between available school therapists and students in need of services.

For more a full list of local and national mental health resources, click here.

24/7 help is available with 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. Call or text 988 for free, confidential support.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

