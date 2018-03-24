Broken Arrow search and rescue dog dies at 11

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. -- A search and rescued dog for the Broken Arrow Fire Department died Thursday.

Officials said Cipher, BAFD Badge #244, passed away Thursday morning at the age of 11.

During Cipher's years of service, which began in 2007, she became the first dog in Oklahoma certified as a SUSAR live-find disaster search canine.

Officials said also participated in over 500 public events for the district along with her numerous search and rescue missions.

The department posted the following statement on its Facebook page:

Cipher was truly a special dog that took on a difficult job with her own special style. She was as stubborn and ornery as she was patient and focused. It was always amazing to watch her work. Cipher was loved and will be missed greatly!

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: