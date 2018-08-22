Broken Arrow residents to decide on six propositions

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. -- Broken Arrow residents will decide on six propositions as early voting begins Thursday.

Early voting is Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sample ballots and other precinct information can be found at https://www.ok.gov/elections/Voter_Info/Online_Voter_Tool.

The GO bond projects will not increase the city's property tax rate, city officials said. New bonds will only be issued as old bonds are paid off.

The complete package totals approximately $210 million, and is divided into six propositions:

• Proposition 1: Transportation ($142.625 million)

• Proposition 2: Public Safety ($20.35 million)

• Proposition 3: Parks and Recreation ($17.75 million)

• Proposition 4: Public Facilities ($16.8 million)

• Proposition 5: Stormwater ($7.5 million)

• Proposition 6: Drainage* ($5.5 million)

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: