Broken Arrow dress shop heads in new direction under new ownership

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Tuesday was supposed to be the last day for a staple of Main Street in Broken Arrow, but thanks to a local couple, Glamour Gowns is staying in business.

New owner Sarah Salyer says the former owner retired and it stunned the community when she announced she was closing the store earlier this month.

“I was like, how sad for Broken Arrow,” said Salyer. “It’s been a staple for the last 12 years, people from all over came here, not just Broken Arrow.”

Sayler said Glamour Gowns was reminiscent of working for a Tulsa boutique owner years ago. She loved the charm and friendships made by running a small business.

“I love that connection,” she said. “Everybody knew the store.”

She said she jumped at the chance to fulfill her dream. She and her husband are still in real estate. Now, the gown business, too.

Her assistant in real estate, Shelby Crow, now works at the store. She is a Broken Arrow graduate and current resident. She was thrilled Sarah took over the shop.

“I’ve gotten two to three dresses from here,” she said. “My sisters, best friends, cousins, too.”

At some point, the Salyers would like to focus on bridal wear and move the prom dresses to a different storefront. For now, they are taking the new venture one day at a time.

