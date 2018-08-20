Broken Arrow police search for two wanted in vehicle break-ins

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. -- Broken Arrow police need help identifying two people in connection with several vehicle burglaries across the last three weeks.

Anyone with information on the individuals is asked to contact Detective Mark Williamson at 918-451-8200 ext. 8820 or at mwilliamson@brokenarrowok.gov.

