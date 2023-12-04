Broken Arrow police investigating officer-involved shooting

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting in the Indian Springs Estates neighborhood near West Ocala Street and South Willow Springs Court.
Officers say to avoid the area while they are investigating.
We'll update you when we know more.
This is a developing story.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- SUBSCRIBE on YouTube