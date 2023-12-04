Watch Now
Broken Arrow police investigating officer-involved shooting

Posted at 10:14 PM, Dec 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-03 23:32:24-05

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting in the Indian Springs Estates neighborhood near West Ocala Street and South Willow Springs Court.

Officers say to avoid the area while they are investigating.

We'll update you when we know more.

This is a developing story.

