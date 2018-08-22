Broken Arrow police investigate attempted home invasion, shooting

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. -- Broken Arrow police are investigating after an attempted home invasion led to a shooting Wednesday morning.

The incident was reported in the 2700 block of West Natchez at about 10:20 a.m.

Police said a homeowner heard a noise coming from the back of their house, and grabbed a gun before checking it out.

The homeowner saw a broken window and a woman, who had a gun and a hammer, trying to get inside the home. The homeowner fired shots at the suspect, and was unsure if the suspect was hit.

The suspect was last seen driving away in an older model dark-colored sedan.

Police said the victim and suspect did not know each other. Police said the incident was the result of a recent transfer of property, and that the suspect located the victim's address. It is believed the suspect arrived at the home to try to retrieve property that she thought belonged to her, police said.

The suspect was described as being as being between 30 to 40 years of age.

