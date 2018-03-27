Broken Arrow man accused of drowning dog in Florida

LEESBURG, Fla. - A Broken Arrow man has been accused of drowning a German shepherd in Florida.

According to a Lake County, Florida police report, Dennys Jose Luque, 44, was arrested in Leesburg Sunday at approximately 11 p.m. on charges of misdemeanor of animal cruelty and felony of animal cruelty.

Police said witnesses noticed Luque put a weight on his German shepherd and had the dog jump into 7 to 10 feet of water. Witnesses said they heard a dog crying, but couldn't rescue the dog in time.

Witnesses said Luque looked for the dog after a few minutes, then left, police said.

When asked why the dog had a weight on him, Luque responded back with "these things happen," police said.

The Leesburg Fire Department was able to recover the dog's body, police reports stated.

Police said the weight weighed about 13 pounds.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: