Broken Arrow, Jenks bands place at Nationals

Two high school bands from Green Country are winners tonight.

The Pride of Broken Arrow and Jenks marching band both made it to the top 10 at The Bands of America Grand Nationals.



Broken Arrow marching band placed fourth and Jenks placed ninth in the competition.

This weekend, both schools faced off against more than 100 high school bands at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

