Broken Arrow investigating child death

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow police are investigating a child's murder Friday.
Officers have a suspect Thomas E. Ivy in custody and is the boyfriend of the child's mother.
The child passed from her injuries on Sunday. The FBI is working with Broken Arrow police due to a person involved being a tribal member.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- SUBSCRIBE on YouTube