Broken Arrow investigating child death

Posted at 2:17 PM, Jun 19, 2023
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow police are investigating a child's murder Friday.

Officers have a suspect Thomas E. Ivy in custody and is the boyfriend of the child's mother.

The child passed from her injuries on Sunday. The FBI is working with Broken Arrow police due to a person involved being a tribal member.

