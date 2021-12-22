Broken Arrow homeowners thank all who rescued pets from house fire

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow homeowners learned today who the stranger was who helped rescue their pets after their home caught fire on Friday.

When the house caught fire on Friday, no one was home except for the homeowners two dogs, four cats and a turtle.

They’re all safe thanks to a passerby and firefighters.

The homeowners couldn’t express enough how grateful they are that their animals survived.

“I’m so grateful that somebody cared enough to save my babies," Brittany Oduola, pet owner, said.

Brittany and her husband were visiting her in laws when she says she got a call that her home was on fire.

“I answer and she’s freaking out, my neighbor is, she’s like, "Brittany, you need to come home right now. Your house is on fire," Oduola said.

Knowing their seven animals were inside and unable to get out, she says they rushed home only to get another difficult phone call.

“She [neighbor on the phone] tells me, "Brittany Harley's lifeless."

Harley is one of her dogs.

Broken Arrow firefighters rescued her and then revived her.

“I want to thank the fire department, broken arrow’s fire department, because without them Harley wouldn’t be here. If the one guy didn’t do the extra step that he took to give my dog CPR," Oduola said.

Even before the fire department got there, a person driving by saw the fire and stopped and started rescuing the animals.

But no one knew who that person was… until today.

Nicole Morris saw us at the house and stopped to meet the family and check on their pets.

She says she knew she needed to stop on Friday and do something.

“There was so much smoke pouring out into the street and I just, I don’t know, I just had to stop and see if everything was okay if there’s people inside," Morris said.

Once she got to the front of the house — “I could hear the dogs crying inside and I didn’t know what to do so my instinct was to grab that break over there and hit the window," she said.

Morris was treated by medics for cuts from breaking the window.

Looking at Brittany during the interview she says this, “It was my pleasure. I don’t care about the cuts. I don’t care about the pain. I’m so happy that you have your animals."

While the fire destroyed the home, Brittany says it’s just material things and chooses to focus on the positive.

“Even thought everything is so negative right now there’s so much positive like people care, people tried to save my animals," Oduola said.

Brittany tells us her animals are recovering and is grateful to those who have donated food, dog beds and even money to help pay vet bills.

The Broken Arrow Fire Department isn’t sure what caused the fire.

They also want to thank the Good Shepard vet clinic for donating the mask they used to revive the dog.

A GoFundMe and amazon wishlist have been set up to help the family continue to pay expense and rebuild their life.

