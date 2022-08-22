Broken Arrow gets brighter streetlights from PSO

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Public Service Company of Oklahoma is replacing thousands of streetlights in Broken Arrow and across the state.

PSO says the LED lights are brighter and will be safer for drivers.

“We’ve got a lot of kids in the cul-de-sac that like to play at night,” said Kyle Flora.

Kyle Flora lives in the Broken Arrow neighborhood where PSO was replacing the streetlights Monday morning. Flora's son Brooks likes to play outside and ride his vespa. Flora says the brighter lights will make a big difference.

“Brighter lights will be more visible for cars going by, so they don’t hit the kids and just safer all around,” said Flora.

PSO says safety is one of the reasons they’re changing out all of their streetlights across the state.

“It’s brighter,” said PSO spokesman Wayne Greene. “It allows better driving, better vision at night, better public safety.”

Greene also says the old lights aren’t being made anymore so they’ve had to make the switch. Across the state, it’ll take about 4 and a half years to finish. So far, PSO has replaced 9,000 lights in nearly 50 communities like Bartlesville and Lawton. The replacement in Lawton started in June and should be finished in January.

Greene says Broken Arrow is their biggest city to date, with 5,185 lights to switch out. It’ll likely take until the end of the year to finish.

PSO says the company is paying for the material and labor up front. Greene says the cost of service for cities will change slightly once the lights are put in.

Weather-permitting and subject to change, PSO is scheduled to go to work in Jenks in October and Sperry after that.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --