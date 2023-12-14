Broken Arrow Fire Dept. investigating 'heavy' structure fire

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — An investigation continues Thursday morning, after a fire rocked a commercial site in Broken Arrow Wednesday night.

Broken Arrow Fire Department told us it was "heavy" fire conditions causing heavy structural damage. An official said there were no injuries.

The blaze struck a commercial building along North Redbud Avenue in Broken Arrow, which is owned by Naked Wood Works. That is southeast of the intersection of Aspen and Kenosha.

BAFD told us they received the call just before 7pm Wednesday, adding that six crews responded.

An official said there were 10 to 15 employees inside at the time the fire started, but he noted that all managed to get out safely.

Crews were on scene for hours, with teams still putting out hotspots as late as 10:15pm Wednesday to prevent re-ignition.

"The condition of the fire was heavy, which weakened the structure. We had a partial collapse at one point," said Brandon Smith, a battalion chief at the BAFD. "Then, we just had some issues with getting in."

A couple of BAFD firetrucks returned to the scene just after 5am Thursday, inspecting the damage. A captain on scene told 2 News they are still investigating what started the fire.

We have also reached out to Naked Wood Works for comment and are waiting to hear back.

