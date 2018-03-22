Broken Arrow fire department gets new thermal cameras

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. -- Broken Arrow firefighters are now armed with state of the art thermal cameras with the potential to save lives.

The department order 110 total air packs with the cameras conveniently attached to them.

Two air packs will be on every fire truck in the city.

With this technology you can see bodies through heavy smoke by picking up heat in the structure.

They also help firefighters by monitoring their breathing while fighting flames.

We spoke to a woman who lost her mom in a house fire on New Year's Eve in Broken Arrow.

She believes these cameras can help save lives, and prevent other families from going through the same pain she's dealing with after losing her mother.

"In my case they couldn't see it was dark, there was super heavy smoke, I’ve seen the technology and I think it’s amazing," said Meshel Heffner, who lost her mother in the house fire.

The firefighters went through three phases of training on this new equipment.

