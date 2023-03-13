Broken Arrow family upset with city after lengthy home repair

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Only on 2, a Broken Arrow family said they want answers from the City of Broken Arrow after a city worker damaged their property. They contacted the Problem Solvers to express their frustration.

Last Thanksgiving, the Seidenberger’s were out of town when they received a call from a neighbor saying their mailbox had been hit by a Broken Arrow trash truck and was now a pile of bricks in their front yard.

“I thought oh it may take them a month. I wasn’t too worried about it. I had to go to the post office which was an inconvenience but I thought it’ll just be like a month maybe,” said Lauren Seidenberger.

But that month turned into two. And then three. And now approaching four months. And after filing a tort claim with the city, and months of waiting, the family received a letter saying the city will fix the mailbox. But lauren said she had to do something in the mean time to get her mail.

“I said we have to get, we need to get something. So, then we bought you know, a 60 dollar metal mailbox, just to get by with,” said Seidenberger.

But Lauren said she and her family are frustrated with how long it’s taking the city to remedy the issue they caused.

“If we had missed an electricity bill or we had missed a water bill or even the trash bill, you know they would’ve called immediately, or something would’ve immediately happened. But then they hit our mailbox it just sits here for three months so it’s definitely very frustrating,” said Seidenberger.

She said now they’re just waiting on a check from the city which she hopes to see by the end of the week. She said they’ve made an appointment to get the mailbox replaced but will not go through with it until they get a check from the city.

