Broken Arrow Expressway project lane closures postponed

TULSA, Okla. — A project set to narrow the Broken Arrow Expressway between Lewis Avenue and US-75 was postponed Wednesday morning.

The lane closures would've brought the Expressway to two lanes — one lane in each direction of east and westbound SH-51/US-64/BA Expwy.

Many drivers were preparing for delays during peak traffic for the several weeks.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation sent an email Wednesday morning saying the project is delayed.

No reason was given for the delay, but ODOT said they will announce when the work is rescheduled.

The work is part of a project to completely resurface the highway in the area and add new shoulders and a barrier wall to the median. The project is said to cost around $15 million.

