Broken Arrow downtown advisory board disbands after successful growth

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. -- As the Rose District continues to bloom, the Broken Arrow downtown advisory board decides to dismantle, but for a good reason.

The board formed in 2005 as part of the revitalization plan for downtown Broken Arrow.

Over the past decade, the Rose District has blossomed tremendously with restaurants and retail stores, so the people who helped make it happen felt their job was done.

Pasty Terry has owned Arrow Flowers and Gifts on Main Street since 1982 and is a chairperson on the advisory board.

She reflects on what downtown Broken Arrow was like decades ago.



“At that time, at 4 o'clock or 5 o'clock, no stores stayed open,” said Terry.

There were no wide sidewalks, bright lights, or music playing downtown. An advisory board was created in 2005 to help the city grow.

“We wanted to have a specific focus for Main Street, which is now of course the Rose District,” said Terry.

Now with wider sidewalks and close to 20 new businesses, more people are visiting Broken Arrow to stop and smell the roses.

“When I come in from out of town from Oklahoma City, I’m just amazed at what it looks like,” said Broken Arrow native, Dave Deroin.

The board made up of seven volunteers agree, and decided earlier this week it was time to pack it in.

“There were six major goals and the city has accomplished all these goals so we felt like it was time for the committee to no longer be in an existence," said Terry.

The numbers don't lie. In 2012, Broken Arrow collected over $65,739 in sales tax revenue. Five years later, it made a high jump to $373,533.

“In the past if I had to come down here to par,k I would’ve just came here in the front. But I had to go side road somewhere so even in the cold weather, it was still pretty packed,” said Deroin.

Terry says a similar group of business representatives will be available in the future if the city needs assistance with growth and development.

A formal vote approving the end to the board will take place Tuesday during the city council meeting.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: