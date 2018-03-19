Broken Arrow companies looking to fill 300 job positions

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. - Broken Arrow companies are looking to fill more than 300 jobs, and on Monday the city is getting the word out to attract local employees.

Staff hiring say that manufacturing is a part of Broken Arrow’s identity and the key to growth moving forward.

Companies promoting including l3, Baker Hughes, and Alfa Laval.

Range of positions include everything from engineering and welding to design and machinery.

Last year Broken Arrow added almost one thousand new jobs, and the Chamber of Commerce doesn't expect that to slow down.

The Chamber wants to make sure they're filling this rapidly expanding job market.

"They're highly skilled jobs, they're good paying jobs. these are everything from welders to software engineers and everything in between so these are high paying jobs, good quality jobs, with good quality companies here in Broken Arrow,” said Wes Smithwick, Broken Arrow Chamber President

Broken arrow is the third largest manufacturing city in Oklahoma, and they expect to move up in the ranks in the years ahead.

The Chamber believes attracting more workers will help improve the local economy as more people look to live and spend money here.

Now, 80 percent of new jobs come from existing manufacturers.

For more you can visit the websites for Alfa Laval, L3, Baker Hughes, and CymStar.



