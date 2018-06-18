Broken Arrow Brewing Company opens Father's Day

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. -- Broken Arrow Brewing Company officially opened doors on Father's Day, making it the first brewery in Broken Arrow.

The Broken Arrow Brewing Company puts creative twists on the beer they sell, with the Broken Arrow Brown, Rose District IPA, and the Hader-weizen, their beer named after SNL comedian and Tulsa native, Bill Hader.

They want their love for Broken Arrow to flow through their business.

Owner Austin Ferguson felt it was perfect to open on Father's Day. His partner and father-in-law, Bud, inspired his brewing hobby years ago, which is now their own business.

"A year ago we were sitting in this room in a hole in the floor saying one day we’ll be able to brew and sell beer and now that it’s here it’s just unbelievable," said Ferguson.

They welcomed well over a hundred people on their grand opening day.

They'll be posting their business hours on their Facebook page this coming week.

