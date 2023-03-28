Broadmoor Retirement Community closing, residents scramble for new housing

TULSA, Okla. — A local retirement community near 21st and Memorial is closing its doors, and forcing the residents who live there, out. Residents at the Broadmoor Community Retirement were given a 30-day notice to vacate, leaving dozens of them scrambling to find someplace else to live.

Ken Potter lives at the Broadmoor retirement community. He moved there in February and less than two months later… he is forced to move out.

The Broadmoor sent residents a letter a week ago, telling them it had been sold and they have 30 days to leave.

Joyce is 90 years old and has lived at the Broadmoor for more than a year. Her son is helping her move out and find someplace else. But he says not every resident has the help.

The closure is not only affecting residents but also, the employees who work here. They are now having to find another job.

