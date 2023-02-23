Bristow pool finally under construction after budget delays

BRISTOW, Okla. — After waiting two years construction is underway on a new city pool in Bristow.

The current city pool closed at the start of the pandemic. The city’s goal was to get a new pool built, but it was stalled.

This all started in 2021, Bristow residents approved a one cent sales tax—half of that is to go to the hospital and the other half to building a new pool, but the pool project was held up.

Mayor Rick Pinson said the city had engineer and architects draw up a plan for the new pool, but when they went out for bidding they found material costs went up because of inflation. That put the project over budget and the city started over to find a way to fit the project in budget.

“I had to take away a few of the amenities that we have in the pool," Mayor Pinson said. "We’re going to get them back somehow but we had to take them away to get this project into budget.”

Mayor Pinson told 2 News the lazy river, a pirate ship, and some palm trees had to be taken out of the plan. The pool is being built in the location of the previous one and is going to be the same size and shape. The plans still include zero entry, swimming lanes, dual slides, a rock climbing wall and a redone pool house. Most of which the previous pool did not have.

Pinson said this is an important project to allow residents to enjoy their own town and not have to travel out of the area. But also, “Bristow being a small community we need quality of life and we think this will create quality of life for the community,” the mayor said.

Mayor Pinson told 2 News it won’t be ready for this summer, constriction will take about 9 months to complete, but it’s expected to be ready for summer 2024.

