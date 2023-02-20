Bristow police respond to potential threat at school

BRISTOW, Okla. — A potential threat at one Green Country school has parents concerned. Bristow police told 2 News Oklahoma, Sunday night they word of a potential threat was found on social media.

Around 10:45 Sunday night, police were made aware of a threat on social media towards Bristow Public Schools. By class time Monday, police determined there was no real threat to students or staff.

Monday morning, both Bristow police and Bristow Public Schools posted to Facebook about the situation. Police said once they learned of the threat, they immediately began working to figure out who made it and if it was credible. Due to the nature of the threat, extra officers were placed at the school Monday.

Police then went back to Facebook to say the source of the threat had been found and there was no immediate threat to the school. However, that suspect was not named and their age was not given.

2 News spoke with Bristow Public Schools and staff said they have been made aware of who made the threat and they are letting police handle it. 2 News also reached out to Bristow police to see what charges could be pursued, they did not respond.

