Bristow community divided over new convenience store

BRISTOW, Okla. — Daks Market is coming to Bristow, but the community is split about the addition of another convenience store.

City leaders say the soon-to-be Daks Market is in a high-traffic area of town. 2 News spoke with people who live in the area.

Susan Wells said she was not so excited. Wells has owned her convince store, Kemp Drug and Gift, for 20 years.

"I'm just real concerned about little people like me," said Wells.

Wells said business has already been slow. She says adding more competition along Bristow's Main Street adds to her concerns.

"Hurting the other convenience stores. Possibly them having to close their doors. Yeah its a concern," said Wells.

City leaders say the plot of land was vacant for several years before Dak's bought it about three years ago. They say the opening will be soon and that people like Dava Harrington, who lives near Bristow, won't have to wait much longer.

"I think it'll be great, great for the community, people coming off the turnpike," said Harrington.

Harrington said Daks coming to Bristow can help the area grow.

"Everyone needs a job; everyone needs to work. Not a whole lot of money goes around here," said Harrington.

2 News spoke to Kris Wyatt, the mayor of Bristow, about the worries of small businesses.

"I want to believe that after the initial new time that things will even out, and we'll all be successful," said Wyatt.

Despite the benefits, Wells also worries for other establishments.

"I'm hoping Bristow is really going to start booming, but I'm still concerned about the people staying in business here," said Wells.

For more information about Daks Market, click here.



Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

