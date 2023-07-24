Bristow aims to revitalize its chamber of commerce

BRISTOW, Okla. — A Chamber of Commerce is important to a town. It is a network of business owners and helps with regional economic development, but Bristow's chamber has been dormant.

That's because of the pandemic. Much like many aspects in life during COVID, events and plans with the chamber were halted, and the organization's board members dwindled.

Now with new projects going on in and around the town, members of the community are making an effort to revitalize the Chamber of Commerce.

“This town is full of talent and full of passionate people, and so if we can bring it together and move all together, I think we’re going to see some incredible things right here on Route 66,” said John Tidwell, the president of the board of directors for the chamber.

He said the organization was holding on with only three board members after COVID.

Tidewell explained the motivation to bring the chamber back to life has to do with big things happening in the town, including a new mayor, an expansion at the airport, and widening of the turnpike.

To get things started, the Chamber of Commerce is getting a new location.

The current chamber office is in the Spirit Bank building, which has served them well, but it's not as visible or accessible. Now the organization has a newly painted purple building that sits off Route 66.

Tidwell explained the chamber has a long history of doing well in Bristow, but people and businesses have operated on their own. This time around, the chamber plans to bring everyone together so they can show a united front instead of working individually.

Also, Tidewell told 2 News one big reason to bring the chamber back to life is to attract new businesses since he's been told the town can't get new ones without a lively chamber.

As members continue to work to bring the chamber back to life, he said they are rebuilding its mission.

"The chamber served lots of different roles through its history. Lots of time, just event coordination. We want to do some of that but not let that be our primary focus. Our focus is to see the current merchants in Bristow thrive. We want to help them. We want to help bring new business to town. We also want to celebrate being in town."

Some of the current chamber businesses include Serenity Salon, Added Touch Flower Shop, and Community Bank, among others.

The Chamber of Commerce now has ten board members and is almost ready to kick things into gear.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

