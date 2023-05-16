Bridges Foundation doing away with stigma when hiring people with developmental disabilities

TULSA, Okla. — Building positive relationships and trade skills is the mission of the Bridges Foundation and it hopes to expand its success with two new facilities.

The work being done is creating inclusion and doing away with stigmas when it comes to hiring developmentally disabled individuals.

Adam is a new client at Bridge’s. He’s learning how to make a living wage for the very first time at 24 years old.

He said working a full-time job is not something he takes for granted.

"I like working really good here,” Adam said. "I'm paying for a lot of my rent and electricity bills. I'm going to pay my electricity bill this coming weekend or next weekend."

All of this is done with his first paycheck, one he's earned with hard work. Adam faces what many individuals with developmental disabilities face, which is a workforce that isn't always aware of the unique skill sets they bring to any job.

Someone who is aware, is Karie Jordan, President, and CEO with the Bridges Foundation.

“Here at Bridges, we provide employment to individuals with barriers to employment,” she said.

The nonprofit helps its clients get the job and hone their responsibilities to help them be successful in the manufacturing industry.

“It is such an untapped market for our individuals, for our population, and when I came here, we just really started concentrating on that, because it’s a high skilled labor,” Jordan said. “Our individuals, they have the skills to do the job correctly and properly, and the heart and the desire.”

Corporations are beginning to see that. Currently, Bridges has employees at the Tulsa Bus Plant, Pepsi, APSCO, NORDAM, and more.

“Once we get in there, and once we do the job and they get to meet our crew members, they just instantly form a bond that is something to really be proud of,” Jordan said.

The nonprofit is proving its clients are reliable and deserving of a living wage, and the success is launching them into a capital campaign to keep the momentum going.

“We want to build two facilities,” Jordan said. “We want to start with a manufacturing facility where we can take manufacturing contracts in-house and build the components needed for those companies to produce their end result.”

This, in addition to a training facility for those of all ages to be trained for the job they want in any industry.

Bridges needs the public's help to keep people like Adam employed and thriving.

Donations are a great way to help the nonprofit reach its goal to continue its mission in a greater way.

To contribute to the capital campaign, Bridges is hosting its “Backroads Bash” fundraiser on June 15. There attendees can see live music from Pat Green and Paul Bogart, as well as enjoy good food and a live auction. More information here. https://www.bridgestulsa.org/events .

