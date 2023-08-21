Bridge Closure: 166th St N between 137th E Ave and 161st E Ave, structure issues

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa County Engineering posted on Facebook the bridge closure at 166th St n between 137th E Ave and 161st E Ave (S 4050 Rd).

The post says that the bridge is closed due to structural issues after a routine inspection discovered the flaws. The engineering page has deemed the bridge unsafe for drivers and asks people to adjust routes to avoid the bridge.

TCE is reminding people not to cross barricades. They will complete an analysis and create a list detailing the repairs needed. The bridge is closed for the foreseeable future.

