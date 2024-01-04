Watch Now
Braggs Public Schools staff member arrested for rape

Posted at 4:28 PM, Jan 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-04 18:36:37-05

BRAGGS, Okla. — An anonymous tip led to the arrest of a Braggs Public School staff member on allegations including rape.

The Muskogee County Sheriff's Office received a tip regarding inappropriate conduct by a staff member toward a student. They said after an investigation, deputies arrested James Miller on allegations of rape in the second degree, rape by instrumentation in the first degree, sexual battery, forcible sodomy and destroying evidence.

2 News found on the Braggs Public School website, Miller is a teacher.

The Cherokee Nation set Miller's bond at $500,000.

