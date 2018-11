TULSA -- River Spirit Casino announced on Monday that R&B group Boyz II Men will be performing at the casino's concert venue in January.

The group will perform on Jan. 19. Tickets go on sale Nov. 9.

The performance will be held at the Paradise Cove theater.

