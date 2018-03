TULSA - Several Boy Scouts from Troop 20 in Tulsa are getting a chance to travel to Mobile, Alabama to get an exclusive look at the USS Tulsa.

The ship builder announced last week the Littoral combat ship completed sea trials.

"It's really a special opportunity," Boy Scout Jason Dill said. "No other Boy Scout troop has had the chance to go down, so we're very fortunate to get this invitation to go visit the shipyard and visit with some of the crew and see the wonderful ship."

The troop will be heading out of town Wednesday.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: