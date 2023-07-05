Boy grows hair out for 4 years, before donating it to Wigs for Kids

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — A small act of kindness can go a long way, especially if that small act of kindness takes four years to grow.

Axel Selvy just turned 12 in June.

He likes to play badminton, soccer, and play in the dirt! He says he’s been growing his hair out for the past four years.

But Axel and his family stopped by Scissors Family Hair Cutters on Wednesday to chop it all off…

Something he says he’s been look forward to.

But the cut was for a good cause.

He’s donating his hair to the organization, Wigs for Kids.

His hair will be made into a wig, then given away to a child who doesn’t have hair.

"I just decided to do a good deed to the other people that need help," says Axel.

Axel’s mother and sister have also donated their hair several times.

Axel says he thinks he will grow it out and donate it again.

