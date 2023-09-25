Booker T. Washington to receive National Blue Ribbon School Award

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Public Schools' Booker T. Washington High School is the only National Blue Ribbon School in the state.

The National Blue Ribbon School Program was created by the U.S. Department of Education in 1982 to recognize exceptional schools across the country.

The criterion is based on a school’s overall high academic achievement or success in closing the achievement gap among diverse groups of students, according to the U.S. Department of Education.

“It’s an honor to be recognized on the national level,” said Dr. Melissa Wooldridge, Booker T. Washington High School principal. “This recognition is a testament to the collaborative efforts that go into ensuring our students are successful both during and after high school. It affirms that we are living up to the Booker T. expectation of academic excellence.”

This is not BTW's first award as it was named the number one school in Oklahoma by the U.S. News and World report. This is also the third time BTW won the Blue Ribbon Award.

A celebration at BTW will take place the first week in October. The school will also travel to the awards ceremony in Washington D.C. to receive a plaque later this year.

