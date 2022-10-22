Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

BooHaHa returns to Brookside

Posted at 6:32 PM, Oct 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-22 20:22:40-04

TULSA, Okla.  — The BooHaHa parade returned to Brookside!

Crowds lined Peoria on Saturday morning as kids in costumes trick or treated in area businesses and watched the parade down the street.

2 News Oklahoma helped sponsor the event and 2 News anchor Karen Larsen emceed the event with Karla Cantrell from 106.1 The Twister.

The annual parade returned after a short hiatus.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7