BooHaHa returns to Brookside

TULSA, Okla. — The BooHaHa parade returned to Brookside!

Crowds lined Peoria on Saturday morning as kids in costumes trick or treated in area businesses and watched the parade down the street.

2 News Oklahoma helped sponsor the event and 2 News anchor Karen Larsen emceed the event with Karla Cantrell from 106.1 The Twister.

The annual parade returned after a short hiatus.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --