CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. - Search crews have located the body of an 18-year-old boy from Muskogee who went missing on Lake Tenkiller Thursday evening.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the body of Cody Hancock was found close to where he was last seen at the Burnt Cabin Cliffs.

OHP said Hancock jumped off a 15-foot cliff just before 8pm. Hancock reportedly struggled when he came to the surface, and went under the water again.

Other swimmers tried to help, but were unable to rescue Hancock.

Troopers said the Cherokee Nation Marshalls dive team recovered the body of Hancock at 8:24 a.m. Friday, 11 feet under the surface.

Searchers used sonar and recovery equipment to locate the teen.

