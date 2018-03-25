Body found near highway identified

Tulsa police said they have identified the body that was found at 1400 South Lewis Avenue Saturday morning.
Police said they recovered the body of Craig Henderson, 60, around 7:46 a.m. when the suspect, Jim Mickey Drake, 64, flagged down an off-duty officer. Drake was arrested for first degree manslaughter, police said.
Officials said Henderson walked with a cane and the cane was part of the murder scene.
The medical examiner will determine the cause of death, but it appeared Henderson died of blunt force trauma, officials said.