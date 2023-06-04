Watch Now
Body found in Okmulgee County; FBI investigating

Libby Kamrowski
Posted at 11:11 AM, Jun 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-04

OKMULGEE, Okla. — Okmulgee police and EMS found a man dead after responding to an assault call Saturday evening.

Officers learned a party occurred with tribal members including the victim. Police decided the FBI will lead the investigation.

The medical examiner has not released the name of the victim.

