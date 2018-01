TULSA -- A body was found Friday near downtown Tulsa near the bank of the Arkansas River.

The body was found below the bridges at 1300 Southwest Boulevard.

Officers located what appeared to be a middle-aged man's body on the rocks below the pedestrian trail.

BREAKING: Body found under bridge in downtown Tulsa, north side of river on rocky bank pic.twitter.com/OyocDDIeJC — Travis Guillory (@TGuilloryNews) January 12, 2018

The death is not being investigated as a homicide at this time, police said.

The person identity has not been released.

